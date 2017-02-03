RotarySwimarathon: Hundreds of swimmers to take to water for Grantham causes

Grantham’s biggest community fund-raising event gets under way today (Friday) – the 28th RotarySwimarathon organised by the Rotary Club of Grantham.

Final preparations have been going on behind the scenes, including new signage produced by Viking Signs, which is this year’s event sponsor.

In total, 1,400 swimmers will take to the water at The Meres Leisure Centre over the three-day event, with teams swimming in relay for 55 minutes. It is an action-packed event with everybody raising money for local charities and deserving causes supporting Grantham.

Organiser Roger Graves said: “After months of preparation the day is finally here and we want everybody to enjoy themselves and at the same time help the community.”

Roger went on to say that, thanks to the generosity of many corporate sponsors, Rotarians can once again ensure that 100 per cent of the funds raised will be donated to local causes.

** Don’t miss the 16-page RotarySwimarathon picture special in next week’s Journal, featuring EVERY team. Good luck to everyone taking part!