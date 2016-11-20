Royal thank you for Grantham residents after helping celebrate Queen’s birthday

Residents at a care home in Grantham have been given a royal boost.

It came after the residents of Avery Lodge Care Home, in Beacon Road, helped celebrate the Queen’s 90th birthday.

They helped to draw a special portrait of the Queen and sent it with a birthday card to Her Majesty at Buckingham Palace.

Now residents have received a Royal letter of thanks for their thoughtfulness.

Robyn Taylor, recreational and activities co-ordinator at Avery Lodge, said: “We have received a card from Her Majesty to say thank you for our kind words.

“The residents feel so overwhelmed and privileged to be acknowledged by the Queen.”

The letter to the residents is signed by the Queen’s Lady-in-Waiting and states: “The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for the letter, artwork and messages which you have sent on the occasion of Her Majesty’s 90th birthday.

“The Queen has been deeply moved by the response to their special milestone and Her Majesty was touched by your kind words of congratulations.”