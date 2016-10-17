Royal visit for conservation trusts in Grantham

His Royal Highness The Duke of Gloucester has visited the Woodland Trust’s Londonthorpe Wood and the National Trust’s Belton House.

The trip was made to learn more about what the two charities are doing in the local area and explore the sites they own.

The Duke of Gloucester at Belmont Tower with Woodland Trust director of fundraising Karl Mitchell (left). Photo: Philip Formby.

The day was started by a tour around Belton House, followed by visits to Londonthorpe Wood and also Bellmount Tower. Throughout, the Duke was introduced to various areas of work carried out by both charities – including specific talks on ancient trees and tree disease.

Highlights from the day included speaking to pupils of Boston’s St George’s Preparatory School about forest activities, an introduction to the Belton Estate’s First World War background, and also ascending to the top of Bellmount Tower to view the landscape.

A bench was also unveiled at Londonthorpe Wood, commemorating the Duke’s visit to the site.

Karl Mitchell, director of fund-raising at the Woodland Trust, said: “We were thrilled to have the Duke of Gloucester visit Londonthorpe Wood.

The Duke of Gloucester and Woodland Trust site manager Ian Froggatt take a seat. Photo: Philip Formby.

“It was a wonderful day, which explored the value these local landscapes have for not just wildlife, but children and communities too.

“It was also the perfect opportunity to discuss ancient trees and tree disease.”

Alec Gordon, general manager for the National Trust at Belton House, added: “His Royal Highness’s visit was a great opportunity to show the breadth of work here at Belton, centred around caring for this special place for people today and in the future.

“It also highlighted how important it is for partnerships such as this one between the National Trust and Woodland Trust.”

HRH unveils commemorative bench as Woodland Trust site manager, Ian Froggatt, looks on. Photo: Philip Formby.

The two trusts also discussed their future plans to work together to help make Belton House and Londonthorpe Wood more accessible for local communities.

To find out more about Woodland Trust woods, visit www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/visiting-woods

To learn more about Belton house, go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/belton-house