Runners invited to sign up to the popular Ponton Plod

The Ponton Plod returns later this month, with runners invited to sign up now.

The annual event will take place on Sunday, September 17.

As always, it begins in Great Ponton and there are three routes to choose from – 27 miles, 17 miles and 12 miles.

Each route is scenic and takes in footpaths, bridleways, tracks and minor roads, passing through picturesque villages in Lincolnshire and Leicestershire, including the Vale of Belvoir.

Home-made refreshments will be served at checkpoints and soup and pudding will be served at the finish line.

Finishers gets a certificate and t-shirts are available.

The Ponton Plod starts at 8.30am (9.30am for the 12-mile route). Registration is from 7.30am.

Entry is £11.50 for 12 miles, £12.50 for 17 miles and £13 for 27 miles.

Proceeds will go to Besso Children’s Home in India and Macmillan Cancer Support.

For more information and to register, visit www.sientries.co.uk/event.php?event_id=3448

Alternatively, call organiser Stuart Ashley on 07771 813514 or email stuartashley47@btinternet.com