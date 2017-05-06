Sale of vintage items from Hungerton Hall near Grantham will support schools and church

The sale of items from Hungerton Hall near Grantham will support additional needs schools in the town.

It was the wish of owner Lady Le Marchant that a sale of items from her home should take place to benefit the parish church in Wyville and the Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship (GANF), which she had supported for some years before her death last year. The proceeds from the sale will specifically boost the Forest School run by GANF.

Lady Le Marchant allowed GANF to use a woodland area next to the village hall. The woodland space became a wheelchair accessible sensory trail with two fire pits and an outside classroom made from natural materials.

The Forest School makes use of Wyville village hall which provides a classroom for the children. Fund-raising will help to build a wet room and improve toilet facilities. It is hoped that the existing kitchen can also be replaced.

James Ellis, senior principal of GANF, said: “We are so grateful to the Le Marchant family for their continued support of us as an organisation. Without the help they provide we would not be able to offer some of the fantastic learning opportunities that we currently provide for our students.”

The sale will take place on Sunday, May 21, from 11am to 3pm. It will include hundreds of vintage and household items, antiquarian books, and ‘curiosities’. There will be a host of supporting events, including a ‘Have A Go Clay Pigeon Shoot’, trailer rides around Hungerton farm, competitions, traditional games, a bouncy castle, stalls, a barbecue, a bar run by local brewers Oldershaws, and an Auction of Promises.

Prizes in the auction include a flight in a light aeroplane, a scuba course for two people, a flight in a hot air balloon, and a night for two at a deluxe Manor Farmhouse B&B.