Santa is preparing for his tour of Grantham with fire crews

Families are encouraged to keep an eye out for Santa and his firefighter helpers when he takes a tour of parts of Grantham next week.

He will once again be taking part in the annual tour aboard his sleigh, in aid of The Firefighters Charity.

First destination is the Earlesfield estate area on Monday, followed by Great Gonerby and Gonerby Hill Foot on Tuesday, the Princess Drive and Queensway area on Wednesday, Barrowby Gate on Thursday and the Springfield Road and Denton Avenue area on Friday.

Then on Saturday, Santa and firefighters will be in Welby Street during the day to meet and greet families and shoppers.

The tour, accompanied by volunteers collecting in donation buckets, will run between 6.30pm and 8pm.