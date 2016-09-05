Sausage Saturday is coming to Grantham Market to celebrate Lincolnshire Day

Grantham Market will host a Sausage Saturday event to celebrate Lincolnshire Day on October 1.

Over a dozen Lincolnshire-based meat traders will have produce on offer at Grantham’s Market Place from 8am to 2pm.

There will also be the chance to sample delicious sausages from each trader and vote on which is the most popular to be named Grantham’s tastiest sausage 2016.

Event goers are invited to attend for a bite to eat for breakfast with family or friends, a purchase for something tasty for lunch or just a chance to sample one of the county’s favourite foods.

There will be a seating area to enjoy the food, demonstrations of how to cook more healthily with sausages, music and a comedy chef character to keep visitors amused.

The market will also be decorated in hundreds of Lincolnshire flags and there will be offers on for vegetarian tastes too.

South Kesteven District Council’s business manager for venues and facilities Paul Stokes said: “Food and drink in Lincolnshire is at the very heart of our way of life so we are encouraging as many residents to come along and truly ‘Buy Local’ on Lincolnshire Day.

“We know many already do this week in week out at local independent traders but the event will be another chance to embrace some of the tasty produce that our meat producers and food outlets have on offer.”