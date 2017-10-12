Schoolchildren collect used spectacles to give youngsters the gift of better eyesight

Children in local schools are collecting old and used spectacles which can be recycled to give youngsters in poor countries improved eyesight.

The appeal is being led by Lunettes Opticians in Grantham and elsewhere and involves children collecting the glasses on behalf of Vision Aid Overseas which has helped over 13 million children and adults in developing countries to see.

Primary schools taking part in the Lunettes Appeal include Ancaster, Welbourn, Caythorpe, Colsterworth, Little Gonerby, St Anne’s, Cranwell, St Sebastian’s, Allington with Sedgebrook and Barrowby.

Optometrists and staff from Lunettes Opticians will also be visiting several of the schools to discuss the importance of eye health with pupils as part of World Sight Day which took place yesterday (Thursday).

If anyone would like to donate their old or unwanted glasses to the appeal they can drop them in to their nearest Lunettes practice.

For more details on the scheme, go to www.lunettes.co.uk