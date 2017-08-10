Second bid to turn former Marston pub into house

Plans have been resubmitted in a bid to change a former village public house into a residential property after the first application was rejected.

The Thorold Arms, located on Main Street in Marston, shut in 2015 after falling into financial difficulties, leaving residents without a pub or village shop. It had also served as a restaurant and a bed and breakfast, before closing its doors in July 2015.

The village residents united in their efforts to try and save the pub and return it to its former glory as a public house and shop. They even set

up a campaign group called ‘Save the Thorold Arms’.

However their attempt to buy the building at auction for £160,000 was unsuccessful and it was purchased by Paul Barmby, sole director of Cape Designs Ltd, which owns a number of properties, including pubs, in Cornwall, Doncaster, Wigan, Liverpool and Blackpool for £185,000.

His original application was submitted to SKDC in December 2016, seeking permission to convert the building into a five-bedroom house but was rejected in February.

SKDC’s executive manager for development and growth Paul Thomas stated at the time: “The proposed change of use would lead to the loss of a public house and shop which is a community facility. No evidence has been submitted to demonstrate that the public house is no longer viable, that efforts have been made to secure the re-use of the building or to assess the impact the closure of the facilities would have on the community.”

Undeterred, Mr Barmy has now re-applied by proposing to change its use to a residential dwelling.

A spokesperson on the campaign group wrote: “He’s at it again.”

Objections can be submitted to SKDC by 23rd August 2017, although villagers plan to request an extension.