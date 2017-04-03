Sedgebrook farmer runs Barcelona Marathon to raise £565 for nurses

Sedgebrook farmer Richard Copley has taken a break from the farm to run a marathon to support nurses suffering hardship.

Richard raised £565 for Cavell Nurses’ Trust, the charity that supports UK nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants, both working and retired, when they’re suffering personal or financial hardship often due to illness, disability, older age and domestic abuse.

Sedgebrook farmer Richard Copley raised �565 for the Cavell Nurses' Trust after running the Barcelona Marathon.

Richard, 27, chose Cavell Nurses’ Trust after his grandfather recently received care from them. He said: “The nurses at City Hospital in Nottingham were incredible when Grandad was in hospital in December last year. The family were so grateful for all their efforts while he recovered.”

With the Edinburgh marathon already under his belt, Richard had his eye on the Barcelona event as a way to raise a chunk of cash to support nurses who are in need.

He said: “It was an amazing experience, the weather was good and the sites around Barcelona were beautiful. I was pleased with my time of three hours 53 minutes. I’m so chuffed I ran the marathon and I really hope the money raised will make a difference.”

Victoria Lewis, community fund-raising manager for Cavell Nurses’ Trust, said “We are so proud of Richard and incredibly grateful for his efforts in raising this vital money. A nurse, midwife or healthcare assistant who is currently struggling to make ends will benefit greatly from his generosity.”

Anyone wishing to donate to Richard’s JustGiving page can still do so at www.justgiving.com

To find out more about Cavell Nurses’ Trust visit www.cavellnursestrust.org or call 01527 595 999.