See the best of Halcyon Days from Easton Walled Gardens photo competition

The winning entries and runners up from ‘Halcyon Days’, the summer photography competition from Easton Walled Gardens, are to go on display during Snowdrop Week next month.

Tessa Smith from Somerby in Leicestershire captured “Early Morning” on a summer’s day which ensured her first prize of £500 in the competition, sponsored by Savills.

WINNER - Countryside at Work Maralyn Smith

The judges felt that the image really captured the peace of a summer’s morning.

Ursula Cholmeley, from Easton Walled Gardens, said: “We’ve had a fantastic response with well over 1,000 entries from all across the country, brilliantly reflecting the variety of categories. We decided to run this competition as Easton is famous for its 400 year old gardens, set in the heart of England.

“Easton encapsulates much of what is wonderful about Britain’s great outdoors and wildlife.”

Dave Goodson from Savills added: “All the entries were excellent. There are some very talented photographers out there, and it’s great to see that they’ve joined in this competition with such enthusiasm.”

WINNER - EWG - Peta Banks, All to Myself

The winning images, and those of the runners up, will be on view at a special exhibition at Easton during Snowdrop Week from February 11-19.

WINNER - Jane Segaran, Staithes Yorkshire at the end of a summer's day

WINNER - Plant Portrait, William Collison

WINNER - Summer Life - Geoffrey Leng, Fun in the Sun