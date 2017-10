Have your say

Motorists face chaos after the closure of the A15 due to a very serious collision.

The accident took place at 2pm today and the road is closed at Rippingale, near Bourne.

Diversions have been put in place at Osbournby.

The road crash caused headaches for motorists following the closure of the A1 earlier today at Colsterworth following a fatal crash between a lorry and a car.

More details will follow.