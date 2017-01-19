Shakespeare event could be part of exciting 2017 for Grantham’s Wyndham Park

A Shakespeare event could be held in Wyndham Park as part of an exiciting line-up of events for 2017.

This is one proposal among many which have been suggested for the Grantham park, which is due to undergo a number of major improvements after receiving grants totalling £818,000.

Other suggestions include a May Day event with Morris dancers and a Holidays at Home theme where visitors can take part in fun and games associated with a holiday camp. Heritage Open days and Halloween and Christmas events arer also very much on the agenda.

South Kesteven District Council’s executive member Coun Nick Craft said: “We’ve got an exciting programme of events being planned for the park for this year courtesy of the HLF and Big Lottery Fund.

“They will be announced in due course but a fun Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 15 will be among the outdoor events families can look forward to.

“Then in the summer it’s a real possibility we could host a Shakespeare in the Park event. Again, details are set to be announced but we hope it could be a cultural event for Wyndham Park and South Kesteven to savour.

“Look out for more updates on events and potential volunteer opportunities on the park’s facebook page or at www.wyndhampark grantham.co.uk”