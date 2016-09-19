Share your stories of RAF Belton Park, asks the National Trust

Local people with stories, photos and memorabilia about RAF Belton are encouraged to go along to a sharing event next month.

The National Trust, which owns Belton House and its estate, hopes to add to its collection as it looks to mark the 75th anniversary of the RAF Regiment.

The regiment was formed at RAF Belton Park on February 1, 1942, so next year marks its 75th ‘birthday’.

Sam Gee, of the National Trust, said: “Can you help us to discover more about the people who served, trained and worked at RAF Belton between 1942 and 1946?

“If you know anything about RAF Belton Park, also known as Alma Park Estate, please come to see us.”

The informal event will take place at The Old School Village Hall, 10 Main Road, Belton, on Saturday, October 15 and Wednesday, October 19, between 10am and 1pm.

Sam said: “Come and chat to us over coffee or tea and biscuits, where we’d like to record anything you can show (e.g. photos, diaries, letters, medals, service papers, etc.) or tell us to do with the RAF at Belton.”

Alternatively, email RAFBelton@nationaltrust.org.uk with stories or information.