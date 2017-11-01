She is back! Margaret Thatcher Spitting Image puppet returns to Grantham Museum

Visitors will once again be able to see the famous Margaret Thatcher Spitting Image puppet, as it returns to Grantham as part of a major refurbishment at Grantham Museum.

The iconic puppet, which was put into storage in 2012, will take centre stage for a limited time only, as part of the museum’s permanant new Margaret Thatcher exhibit.

Museum volunteers have been working around the clock to get the exbhit, which includes a mock up of Margaret Thatcher’s bedroom, ready for its official opening tomorrow.

Grantham Museum project director David Burling said: “We have enhanced and augmented what is already here with an updated timeline showcasing many of her political and life events.”

Spitting Image is a British satirical puppet show series produced for Central Independent Television over 18 series, which aired on the ITV network and featured puppet caricatures of celebrities prominent during the 1980s and 1990s, including British Prime Ministers and other politicians, but Margaret Thatcher who was the Prime Minister of Britain between 1979 and 1990 is still one of the most memorable characters.

David added: “Everyone has been asking for the puppet back, so we are delighted to be able to display it once more. It has been in storage for over five years so it will be the perfect addition to the Margaret Thatcher exhibition. Regardless of what you thought of Margaret Thatcher, Spitting Image was groundbreaking in its day.”

To find out more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/GrantMuseum/videos/1531833016878563/

Grantham Museum reopened in 2012 after being closed by Lincolnshire County Council due to budget cuts. The museum is now operated by Grantham Community Heritage Association, a volunteer led charity. It has free admission and is open 10am—4pm on Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays.

Details of upcoming events and our exhibitions can be found at www.granthammuseum.org.uk