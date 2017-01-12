Sheriff’s badge at stake for good work across Lincolnshire

People in South Holland who have made a real difference in their community can be considered for a countywide award.

Nominations are now open for The High Sheriff’s Award in recognition of anyone who has made a significant contribution to the well-being of people in Lincolnshire.

Service and voluntary organisations, charities and community groups throughout the county can nominate individuals for this special recognition of their efforts.

Those successful will be presented with a framed citation and badge from the High Sheriff, Jill Hughes, at an awards ceremony to be held in March.

Nomination forms which are available by visiting http://www.boston.gov.uk/CHttpHandler.ashx?id=19626&p=0 should be completed and returned to Mrs Hughes by emailing lincolnshirehighsheriff@hotmail.com no later than January 31.

Each nomination will be judged solely on the information put on the form.