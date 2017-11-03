Shoppers help Grantham Rotarians’ bid to wipe out polio

Shoppers donated more than £520 to a collection by members of a Grantham charitable group.

Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club members were at the Downtown and Boundary Mills shopping complex last Saturday to raise funds towards an international campaign to eradicate polio.

Grantham Autism Information Network at golf session organised by Grantham Sunrise Rotarians

The collection was timed around Rotary International’s fifth World Polio Day.

A live internet stream of the event at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation facility in Seattle, Washington, USA gave an update on the global campaign to eradicate the disease, which paralysed 350,000 people every year before 1988.

Today, 12 cases of poliovirus exist in two countries, and it is believed polio could be completely wiped out this year.

Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club president Les Jones said that people who suppported the collection on Saturday seemed aware of the devastation that polio causes in life.

Lez, who organised the collection with Rotarian Andre Finney, said he wanted to thank the generosity of the local community, who had contributed so generously.

He said: “Last year the total number of individual, reported and recorded wild cases stood at 37, and to date this year the figure stands at 11.

“However, in addition to these there are 56 cases of vaccine derived polio cases – 47 in Syria and nine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo – and the intention is to change the immunisation from oral drops to vaccination by needle in the push for total eradication worldwide."

n Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club members were up early last Monday to visit a golf course.

They were joined at Sudbrook Moor by members of Grantham Autism Information Network (GAIN), who were being treated to a coaching session.

Lez explained: “I nominated GAIN as one of the charities that I most wanted to support during my presidential year, as I am inspired by the work they do in supporting young people and the parents of young people affected by autism.

“My club was fully behind me, and one of the events we have sponsored for GAIN members is a course of golf sessions.

“It was a delight to join in with the young people, who were so enthusiastic”.

The morning session was led by instructor Judith Hutton, supported by professional golf referee Jim Wiggins, along with GAIN chairman Edward Mayes and parents.

At the end of the session Judith produced certificates for the young people.