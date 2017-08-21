Shops closed as power cut hits parts of Grantham

A power cut is affecting parts of Grantham, forcing some town centre shops to close their doors.

Some traffic lights in the town centre are also out and motorists are being advised to proceed with caution.

Western Power Distribution said postcodes in the NG31, NG32 and NG33 areas were affected.

A spokesman said: “We became aware of the problem at 11am. The power came back on but after discovering that it was due to a tractor hitting a pylon, we had to turn it back off for safety reasons.”

In total, 13,000 properties were affected but power has since been restored in all of them with the exception of 600 properties on Elmer Street, Avenue Road and Bath Street.”

Western Power Distribution are working to resolve the problem and hopes to have power fully restored by 1.20pm.

