Signaller at Claypole to appear in TV documentary series about the railway industry

A man who works for Network Rail as a signaller at Claypole will appear in a documentary shown on Channel 5 tonight (Monday).

Tom O’Boyle appears in the new documentary series which goes behind the scenes of the rail industry.

The show follows railway workers on the East Coast Main Line as they run the railway, deal with major incidents and help passengers at various stations.

In tonight’s episode, Tom, who is from Boultham, Lincoln, and has worked for Network Rail for seven years, is filmed as he carries out his duties as a signaller.

It follows Tom as he controls train movements and level crossing barriers to allow trains to pass over them safely and protect the public.

Tom said: “Safety is the most important aspect of my job. I’m tasked with making sure that trains have a safe path to travel along and that members of the public are protected from trains at level crossings.

“We work really hard to get people where they need to be on time. When a disruptive incident occurs, we look at lots of different ways to make up the time and reduce delays for passengers.

“I hope the documentary will be a real eye opener and show people all that goes in to keeping the railway running. There are quite a lot of urban myths about the railway, so it would be great to dispel some of those.

“I haven’t really told many people that I am going to appear in the series, so I think they might get a shock when they see it!”

The third episode of ‘Inside King’s Cross: The Railway’ airs tonight on Channel 5 at 9pm.