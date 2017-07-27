Sisters organise first artisan market as part of Leadenham folk festival

Two sisters will be raising money for the Meningitis Research Foundation as they host their first artisan market when ‘A Day of Lincolnshire Folk’ returns to Leadenham next weekend.

As the festival approaches its eighth year, visitors can look forward to a host of folk bands, dancers and acts from around the UK, with workshops including clog dancing, dance like a Tudor and ukulele for beginners.

Kirsty Kershaw, 29, who co-owns Leadenham Teahouse alongside her sister Katie Mace, was born with meningitis after her mum contracted the disease when she was seven months pregnant. After being born prematurely, Kirsty and her mum went on to make full recovery. As the festival falls just a week before Kirsty turns 30 years old, they thought it would be the ideal opportunity to give back.

After the festival organiser Tom Lane asked if the tearoom could be one of the festival’s music venues, the sisters wanted to give people an extra reason to visit, so they set about organising the area’s first artisan market.

They soon had 40 stalls booked including a variety of local crafters selling handmade home interiors, gifts, jewellery, accessories, Lincolnshire art, photography and pottery.

Visitors won’t need to worry about going hungry as they can tuck into a variety of local food and drink including a visit to the wood-fired artisan pizza oven and the Lincolnshire sausage and burger grill.

Box and Bubbles will be serving Prosecco and cocktails and ‘Britain’s Best Bakery’ Hambleton Bakery will also be attending.

Katie said: “It has snowballed as more sellers have come on board. We’ve actually had to turn down some down. Each stall has paid a £10 fee, which will all go towards the fundraising total.”

n For more information, visit leadenhamteahouse.co.uk/events/