Six new presidents to serve Rotary Club of Grantham this year

For the first time, the Rotary Club of Grantham will have more than one president serving this year. In fact, six past presidents of the club will share the duties, serving for two months each.

The first, Bob Brownlow, took over from outgoing president Neville Thompson. He thanked Neville for his work as leader during the past year, wonderfully supported by his wife Merrilyn.

Bob said that although the presidency was to be shared during the year, they hoped to inspire members to build on the club’s service to the community and challenge themselves to serve in different ways.

Bob thanked the secretary, treasurer and committee chairmen who will be serving during the forthcoming year.

Members and guests then watched a talk on aspects of Rutland, illustrated by a series of short films with musical soundtracks, given by Richard Adams of Oakham.

Information on Rotary: call David Burr on 01476 563358