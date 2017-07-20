Sixth Green Flag Award for Wyndham Park in Grantham

Grantham’s Wyndham Park has received its sixth Green Flag Award, proving it to be one of the very best in the country.

The park is among 1,797 UK parks and green spaces that have received a prestigious award – the benchmark quality standard for parks or green spaces.

South Kesteven District Council cabinet member for environment Councillor Dr Peter Moseley said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive a Green Flag Award for the sixth year running.

“We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining Wyndham Park to such a high standard.

“The quality of the park is there for visitors to see year in year out and huge credit should go to our grounds maintenance team, our contractors Glendale and Wyndham Park Forum for what they achieve and maintain.”

International Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: “We are delighted to be celebrating another record-breaking year for the Green Flag Award scheme.

“Each flag is a celebration of the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award. The success of the scheme, especially in these challenging times, demonstrates just how much parks matter to people.”