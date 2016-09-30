Sky’s the limit for daredevil Chelsea, 25

Free falling from a plane at 120mph isn’t usually part of customer advisor, Chelsea Chell’s working week – but a few weeks ago the fearless fund-raiser was doing just that!

Chelsea, 25, who works at the Grantham branch of The Nottingham, took to the skies to help raise funds for local SportsAid swimming star, Hayley Milne.

The 17-year-old is one of the county’s top para-swimmers and staff at The Nottingham have been busy over the last year raising money for the sports star.

Chelsea, who has never done a sky dive – until now – decided to take on the epic challenge as it’s something she’s always wanted to do.

“I’ve always wanted to do a skydive, but I’ve never had a good enough reason to do one,” said Chelsea. “So this was the perfect opportunity to complete one, whilst raising funds for a great cause.”

The skydive took place on September 11 at Sibson airfield, near Peterborough and Chelsea had to wait over six hours until she got sent up in the ‘dreaded’ plane.

“It was so nerve wracking,” she said. “I was constantly asking myself if I was really doing this.”

But following the dramatic build-up, Chelsea braved the challenge and jumped out of the plane, much to her adrenaline filled excitement.

“It was fantastic,” she said. “It’s really hard to describe just how it felt - it takes your breath away.”

When Chelsea landed, all of her colleagues, family and friends were close by to congratulate her on her achievement.

“I had such a big smile on my face,” she added.

And that smile grew even bigger when she found out that she had raised more than £600 for Hayley, through a number of generous donations from both friends and customers of The Nottingham.

The money will help Hayley with the costs of competing and travel.

Richard Copestake, manager for the Grantham branch of The Nottingham, said: “The team is thrilled to be involved with this initiative to help someone like Hayley that is part of our local community.

“The main barriers to progression of professional athletes is often the high costs of equipment and training, with hotels costing £60 a night when she has to stay over for competitions - so we particularly value the support we can get from the people of Grantham for Hayley.”

The Nottingham Building Society is providing awards to 50 athletes across the Midlands and South Yorkshire.

Full details on the scheme can be found at www.thenottingham.com

Donations are still very much welcome, visit the branch to make a donation. The branch will also be hosting a cake sale and book sale in the coming months.