Skydivers support St Barnabas Hospice

Friends Kathleen Shields and Tracie Morton have raised £2,560 for St Barnabas Hospice after taking part in a skydive at Hibaldstow airfield.

They took up the challenge in memory of Kathleen’s dad, Malcolm Hensby, who was looked after by St Barnabas after he was diagnosed with lung cancer. Malcolm, who ran Hunters Bar in Grantham, died in April 2016 aged 63. Kathleen said the skydive “was terrifying but worth it”.

She and Tracie thanked Living Health, The Everest Inn, The Welby Arms and Wright Lilley and Co for their sponsorship as well as family and friends.