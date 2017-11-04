Slideshow: All the action from the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2017

Relive the action – or see what you missed – at this year’s Grantham Journal Business Awards with this slideshow of photos.
The event, which celebrates business success stories, was held at St Wulfram’s Church last night (Friday).
A Champagne reception, four-course dinner, awards presentation and disco were enjoyed by 350 people in the church, which had been transformed for the evening into a glittering venue fit for such a prestigious event.
Congratulations to all our winners and finalists – find out who won which award here.
