The riders and hounds of the Belvoir Hunt gathered in St Peter’s Hill for the annual Boxing Day event.

Mayor of Grantham Coun Linda Wootten greeted the riders who were served the traditional drinks and mince pies as they gathered outside the Guildhall.

A welcome for the horses of the Belvoir Hunt which met in St Peter's Hill, Grantham, on Boxing Day.

A group of anti-hunt protesters made a small protest at the meet.

Photos by Toby Roberts.