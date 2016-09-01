Slideshow: Brave bunch climb down the tallest building in Grantham

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Finding the courage to climb over the wall at the top of St Wulfram’s tower secured only by a rope was not an easy task for abseilers on Saturday.

But the thought of raising money for three good causes spurred them on, and as a group they raised around £2,400.

St Wulfram's Church abseil: Emma Hallewell climbs over

The charity abseil was organised by Totemic colleagues Emma Massen-Gill and Liam Chapman-Bond, in aid of St Wulfram’s Church choir, Grantham Foodbank and the Army Benevolent Fund.

Among the 45 abseilers to take part was Brian Hanbury, foodbank co-ordinator.

Emma said: “He wanted to get an idea of what people were putting themselves through.

“And he was overwhelmed because it’s not as easy as it looks.”

One woman determined not to be afraid was one of Emma’s colleagues at Totemic. She was diagnosed with breast cancer which doctors found had spread to lymph nodes. A year of treatment followed and she is now in recovery. Having gone through such an ordeal she wanted to do something to mark the experience.

And for one couple it turned out to be a very special day – as they got engaged half-way down the church! Wanting to keep their news under wraps for now they asked not to be named, but the bride-to-be said the proposal was a surprise and they hope to marry in a small, intimate ceremony next year.

Emma thanked all those who helped make the event a success, including qualified instructors Peter Dunlop and Mark Lyon, and Gravity FM which broadcast live from the church all day.

Emma added: “It was a really good day, and it was busy all day.

“The last three abseilers got drenched but they didn’t stop, they carried on and did it.”

There was also a bouncy castle, face painting and Army Benevolent Fund wristbands for children.