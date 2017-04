Fund-raisers got themselves plastered in mud at the weekend to raise money for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

Hundreds of people of all ages took part in the Obstacle Mud Run, running through muddy puddles, flying down slides, wading through water and clambering over walls.

Obstacle Mud Run at Ancaster

Photographer Toby Roberts has compiled a slideshow of his photographs from the weekend’s muddy good fun.