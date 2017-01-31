Slideshow: Grantham all-stars rock the Guildhall

A concert starring some of the best known performers in Grantham was a sell-out success.

Rock Into 2017 was on at the Guildhall in Grantham on Friday night and featured, for the first time, singers Trevor Leeson and Terry Carey with Grantham band Premier Cru, performing songs from the ’60s and ’70s.

Rock Into 2017: Premier Cru with Terry Carey and Trevor Leeson

Also in the line-up were solo vocalists Craig Martini and Meg McPartlin, plus Dennis George as compere.

Rock Into 2017 was organised in support of the Grantham Twinning Association – the town is twinned with Sankt Augustin in Germany.