Children got into the spirit of Halloween on Sunday when they took part in the Scary Godmother’s Trail in Wyndham Park.

Children and adults dressed up in spooky or fun attire to enter the fancy dress competition.

Brian Szegebi-varga, Zara Szentmartomi and Aiden Lukas enjoyed dressing up for the Halloween spooktacular in Wyndham Park.

There was a Scary Godmother’s Trail put on by Grantham College and Harlaxton College students, a fire juggling show, pumpkin competition and children’s craft activities.