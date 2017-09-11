Slideshow: Grantham Heritage Open Days reveal hidden gems

History came alive over the weekend when numerous historic buildings opened up to the public as part of Heritage Open Days.

John Manterfield kicked off the weekend’s proceedings on Friday when he gave a talk on ‘Freedom, Justice and Equality in Grantham from the 17th century onwards’ at ChristChurch in Finkin Street.

Courtney Finn, of Grantham Civic Society, dressed as the chief constable for Heritage Open Days when he gave a talk on Edith Smith, the first warranted policewoman, at the Old King's School.

On Saturday the Old Court House, now Belvoir Lettings national headquarters in London Road was opened to the public to see where court proceedings took place and the cells.

In the Old King’s School there was a display and records from the archives revealing what the best dressed school boy was wearing 100 years ago. Courtney Finn, of Grantham Civic Society, gave a presentation on ‘The Life and Times of PC Edith Smith’, the country’s first warranted policewoman.

In Wyndham Park the day was given over to World War One history and heritage with talks and displays.

Sunday was the once in a year chance to see the Old Burial Ground on Manthorpe Road.

Grantham Dramatic Society members were dressed up as characters with a Law and Order theme from Grantham’s past in the gardens of Grantham House.