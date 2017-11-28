Slideshow: Grantham's Christmas on the Green a sparkling success

A fireworks display ensured Sunday’s Christmas on the Green ended on a high note.

The event attracted thousands to St Peter’s Hill for a Christmas market and fun fair topped off with the switching on of the tree lights on the Green.

Christmas on the Green, Grantham

Fr Stuart Cradduck, rector of St Wulfram’s Church, welcomed the crowds to the switching on which was done by Sean Hinds Junior, who plays Peter Pan in this year’s pantomime at the Guildhall Arts Centre, and young Ryan Stokes, of the Grantham Disabled Children Society.

Everybody was invited to take part in a countdown from 10 before the fireworks were set off.

Mayor of Grantham Mike Cook said: “It was a very impressive turnout. Sunday was a good day all round with the bikers’ toy run in the morning as well and a good day was had by all.”