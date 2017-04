More than 500 bikers rode to The Meres leisure centre yesterday to deliver hundreds of chocolate eggs for local needy children.

A total of 574 bikers gathered at Bottesford before setting off along the A52 to Grantham and The Meres.

Mayor of Grantham Coun Linda Wootten meets bikers on their annual Easter run to The Meres leisure centre.

Mayor of Grantham Coun Linda Wootten met the bikers at the leisure centre and spent 30 minutes shaking hands with them as they arrived.

