Slideshow: Remembrance Parade passes through Grantham for service at St Wulfram’s Church

Grantham paid its respects to the nation’s war dead on Sunday when the Remembrance Parade passed through the town.

The parade, made up of representatives of the armed forces, local dignitaries, veterans, youth organisations and the emergency services, made its way along the High Street watched by hundreds of onlookers.

Grantham Remembrance Parade.

The parade went to St Wulfram’s Church where a service, conducted by Fr Stuart Cradduck, was held. It was followed by wreath-laying at the war memorial in the church grounds.

Following the service, the parade made its way back along the High Street.

Photographs by Toby Roberts.