Slideshow: Shining smiles brighten up an overcast day at the Festival of Excitement in Grantham

Children’s beaming smiles brought sunshine to an overcast sky on Saturday, for the second annual Festival of Excitement.

Families spent hours enjoying the thrills and spills of the event, organised by the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund and held at the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks.

Festival of Excitement, Grantham Journal Children's Fund

The highlight of the day was a ride in a rally car. Several drivers brought their racing vehicles to the event to give an adrenaline-fuelled ride for older children and adults.

And their grins when they climbed out afterwards said it all.

Not only that, there were pony rides, fairground rides, inflatables, exotic animals, rides on a double decker bus and vintage fire engine, crafts, children’s entertainment, a sensory room and more.

Displays were given by dancing dogs and the Beth Cresswell School of Dance, both of which finished to enthusiastic support.

Festival of Excitement, Grantham Journal Children's Fund

Roy Wright, chairman of the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund, said: “Laughter and happiness was the order of the day at this year’s event and there was plenty of both on show.

“The Commanding Officer at Prince William of Gloucester Barracks provided the venue and with the help of lots of friends we provided the fun and excitement. My thanks to my lady trustees Sharon and Marie for all of their hard work, ably supported by Grantham Carnival and Events and the Lions, with local businesses doing their part.

“Exciting and nerve-jangling rides in rally cars was the main part of the day and these were given by drivers from far and wide, including local lads Tony Wright, Jamie Elston and David McMullan, all controlled by Dukeries Motor Club.

“Chris Wright spent the day on his hands and knees making sure passengers were safely and securely strapped in.

“To say it was a tiring day would be true but our reward was the obvious delight given to our special little friends and their families.

“My sincere thanks to all involved.”

All three trustees of the registered charity are proud to be able to put on the Festival of Excitement free to families with a disabled child. We understand that days out are not always easy, nor affordable, which is why every element of the day caters specifically to disability needs.