Snowdrop Spectacular is a remarkable sight at Little Ponton Hall

Little Ponton Hall will be open for its annual Snowdrop Spectacular next weekend (February 11/12), in aid of the Lincolnshire Down’s Syndrome Support Group and Little Ponton Church.

Little Ponton Hall, and its gardens, nestles in the curve of the River Witham three miles south of Grantham. The 18th century house, home to Mr and Mrs George McCorquodale, is surrounded by spacious lawns dominated by a 200-year-old cedar tree.

In the walled vegetable garden are the Victorian greenhouses and a listed dovecote. Adjoining the garden is the tiny village church dedicated to St Guthlac.

In February, swathes of snowdrops and aconites bathe the borders, lawns, churchyard and riverbanks in white and yellow. It is a truly remarkable sight which should not be missed.

The Hall will be offering its own home-grown plants for sale in the greenhouses, accompanied by Rasell’s Nurseries, who will also be selling their own high quality plants. There will be various stalls in the stable block and, of course, lots of home-made refreshments including bacon and sausage baps, hot soup, sausage rolls and cakes for you to enjoy with a welcome cuppa.

Coach parties or groups/societies are welcome on the day by appointment.

The gardens are open from 11.30am to 3.30pm on both Saturday and Sunday. The entry fee is £5 per adult (children under the age of 16 go free). There is a separate car park for the disabled, and toilets accessible to all. The gardens are fully accessible to the disabled, being wheelchair friendly. Dogs are welcome on a lead.

Please call 01476 530102 or email wendy@linkmagazines.co.uk for further information.