Soon be time to hit the beach in Grantham town centre

Grantham Market Place will welcome the return of its own beach this summer – with the town’s focal point again transformed into a seaside resort for a weekend.

A 126 square metre beach will be located in the town centre from Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 9 with all the fun, sounds and sights of the seaside on offer to visitors.

There will also be buckets and spades and deckchairs provided for free use.

A giant deckchair feature and a traditional seaside cartoon peep through board will complement the attraction along with catering facilities where visitors can buy ice cream and candy floss.

It will be open every day to the public from 10am to 5pm but primary schools and nurseries in South Kesteven will be invited to attend the first day of the feature.

SKDC’s business manager for venues and facilities Paul Stokes said: “The success of last year’s market place showpiece means we’re glad to confirm more seaside style entertainment and a return of the beach this summer.

“Dry weather helped last year’s event and we’re hoping for three further days of sunshine but whatever the weather the attraction will remain open.

“There’s also a free event on at the Guildhall Arts Centre on Saturday, July 9 as it hosts a Dr Seuss-themed family open day from 10am to 3pm so why not visit both events?”