South Kesteven Big Clean attracts support from businesses

Businesses are showing their support for The Big Clean to help the district council raise the street standard across South Kesteven.

The campaign which is due to begin in August, has already had the backing from more than 20 local companies that have pledged to litter pick a 20 yard radius around their premises as well as alert the council to other issues.

The Teaspoon Tea Company in Grantham is getting behind The Big Clean.

Supporters include McDonald’s and Teaspoon Tea in Grantham, The Deeping Stage in Market Deeping and George’s Fish Bar in Bourne.

SKDC’s Cabinet Member for Environment Coun Dr Peter Moseley said: “Business owners have responded incredibly well to the campaign are we are delighted to have them on board for this team effort.

“Cleaner streets are to everyone’s benefit, it makes it a nicer place in which to live and it also helps increase visitor numbers and the appeal of South Kesteven as a great place to invest.”

Business owners explained why they jumped at the chance to join the initiative.

Pamela Merryweather owner of Teaspoon Tea said: “It is important that we look after our wonderful town. We are local business people and we want to do our bit. It’s about looking after our business and the area around it and I would encourage other businesses to do the same and help make a positive change in Grantham town centre.”

Ainsley Burton, manager of The Deeping Stage, said: “It’s a no-brainer to get involved with The Big Clean; it’s a really worthwhile effort. Anything that means the streets in and around the Deepings are cleaner will mean visitors and our regular customers want to return.”

Businesses and residents can report ‘grotspots’ to the campaign so litter, weeds, fly-tipping and graffiti can be tackled when operations start next month. Businesses joining the campaign receive support from the District Council and a sticker to show they’ve signed up.

To sign up or report an area, simply go to www.southkesteven.gov.uk/skbigclean or call 01476 40 60 66. The campaign is also on social media: follow #SKBigClean