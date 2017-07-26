South Kesteven CCTV team celebrates 20 years of keeping streets safer

South Kesteven District Council’s CCTV team is marking 20 years of working with other agencies to keep the district’s streets safer.

The team’s work over the past two decades has seen them respond to 71,000 incidents resulting in over 21,000 arrests.

The team operate 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year, to monitor cameras across Stamford, Grantham, the Deepings and Bourne.

SKDC’s Cabinet Member for Environment Coun Dr Peter Moseley said: “The statistics speak for themselves – our use of CCTV and the team’s continued hard work really is keeping our streets safer.

“Their ability to pinpoint and monitor potential incidents ensures we can all feel safer when out and about in our towns.

“The team is involved with community safety incidents on a daily basis and works with our colleagues in the police, partner agencies and businesses in order to reduce crime in our area.”

Recent work has included the team identifying suspects to police in Grantham which led to a vehicle being seized containing stolen items of high value.

In another incident the team supported the surveillance of individuals in Stamford that were acting suspiciously which led to the arrest of six individuals for theft.

Coun Dr Moseley added: “The team is a real asset to SKDC and will continue to work with agencies to assist them wherever possible to play an integral part in keeping residents and visitors safe.”