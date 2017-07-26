South Kesteven ‘grot spot’ reports reach 500 as part of Big Clean

The District Council is urging residents and businesses to continue reporting ‘grot spot’ areas as part of its Big Clean – despite being inundated with more than 500 suggestions already.

The Big Clean is targeting not only litter but also weeds, fly-tipping and broken bins as it aims to set a higher street standard across the district.

Operations are just weeks away as the project gears up to tackle the hundreds of issues already highlighted across the district’s 365 square miles. All can be reported at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/skbigclean or by calling 01476 40 60 66.

Weeds in Vine Street in Stamford and Bramley Road in Market Deeping, graffiti in Huntingtower Road tunnel in Grantham and litter around Bourne Recreation Ground are just some of the grotspot areas that have been reported.

SKDC’s Cabinet Member for Environment Coun Dr Peter Moseley said: “Our towns and rural areas are among the most picturesque in the county but we know that there are many areas that need to be improved. Cleaner streets make our villages and towns nicer places to live in and to visit and we want South Kesteven to be as attractive as possible to businesses that will provide the future jobs and growth in our area.

“Hundreds of residents have already told us where The Big Clean needs to concentrate its efforts but we want even more people to inform us of where grotspots exist.

“So report them online today or over the phone so we can tackle them more consistently and where relevant we will alert issues to other agencies and private land owners for them to tackle.”

Residents and businesses have reported to the council on social media how easy to it is report items with users stating “great initiative, just reported weeds in Grantham”, “new tool was easy to use even on an iPad” and “simple to do, if you don’t report it, don’t complain #litter”.

Keep following #SKBigClean as the project develops.