Speed camera on edge of Grantham Britain’s most profitable – making £606,000 in a year

A speed camera on the edge of Grantham was the most profitable in Britain in 2015, new figures released show.

The camera, which was located on the northbound carriageway of the A1 at Great Ponton before it was replaced with an average speed camera system, clocked up 6,064 offences – making £606,400 in fines, averaging £1,661 a day.

In comparison, the second highest earner, on the M180 near Scunthorpe, came in at 5,835 with fines totalling £583,500.

The figures were released by Carole Nash Insurance Consultants, after it submitted freedom of information requests to the UK’s largest county police constabularies.

The results reveal which speed cameras have caught the most instances of motorists breaking the speed limit over one year and highlight the dangerous areas of the UK’s roads where motorists are advised to take extra care.

The A1 speed camera was taken down in May 2016 in a bid to reduce speeding and increase road safety.

John Siddle, from the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partniership, told the Journal: “That whole area is now covered by average speed cameras, as we know, drivers are more compliant with average cameras and our hope is that we reduce the incidents/collisions that have blighted that area.”