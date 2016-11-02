Spooky Grantham trick or treat trail attracts 1,000 people

Wyndham Park’s Scary Godmother Trick or Treat trail tantalised over 1,000 adults and children to celebrate Halloween at the weekend.

The free event was the first courtesy of the park’s successful Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) and the Big Lottery Fund bid earlier this year.

Wyndham Park Halloween Scary Godmother. NRLigeZhGmwqdQU_dS0I

More than 20 Grantham College students feature in spooky costumes including a ‘Scary Godmother’ who needed help to locate her lost pumpkins for the event which was aimed at four to 10-year-olds.

Event-goers enjoyed a 20 minute trail, free face painting, paper lantern making. They dressed up in spooky attire to create a fun feel around the park. It was also supported by the park’s café which opened late and provided a barbecue.

SKDC’s Business Manager for Venues and Facilities Paul Stokes said: “This was a wonderfully supported event and we thank so many people for coming along and volunteers from Grantham College and the community who made it possible.

“Engaging events such as this is one of the key strands of the HLF and Big Lottery Fund’s successful bid and the feedback we received on social media and on the day was very encouraging.”

Wyndham Park Halloween Spooky fashion at the trick or treat trail.