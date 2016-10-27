Sproxton family fun day organisers give cheque to air ambulance

Anna and Alan Edmunds, landlords at The Crown Inn at Sproxton, have recently presented funds which they raised at their pub family fun day back in September, to the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA).

Including generous donations a total of £1,430 was raised by the village for the charity.

Alan said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Robin Britten and Craig Birch for the loan of their field.

“I would also like to thank our suppliers and others who donated prizes for the raffle.

“We’re now looking forward to making this an annual event.”

A small donation has also been made to Sproxton Village Hall.