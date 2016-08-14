Sproxton pub to hold family fun day in aid of air ambulance and village hall

The Crown Inn in Sproxton is holding a family fun day next month in aid of the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA) and the village hall.

The event - a first for the pub - will be held on Sunday, September 4, from 10am to 5pm.

There will be vintage tractors on display in the field opposite, classic cars in the village hall car park, motorbikes outside the pub and a various stalls and a barbecue in the pub car park.

It’s also hoped that the DLRAA will be able to do a flyby or a landing on the day if it isn’t on call.

Stallholders can book a pitch at the event for £20, with all of the proceeds going to both causes.

The event will be £5 entry for visitors.

There will also be competitions going on for the best vehicles and art work on display.

For more details about the event you can call the pub on (01476) 861608.