St Barnabas duo compete in north east event to raise money for hospice

Two workers at St Barnabas Hospice in Grantham competed in the Great North Run to raise money for the charity.

Paul Whitworth, a volunteer gardener and fund-raiser, and Tina Schafer, a support worker, both finished the half marathon in about two hours. This was their second time in the event. They have so far raised about £1,100.

Paul said: “The Great North Run is one of the best half marathons in the world, attracting world class athletes such as Mo Farah.With nearly 60,000 runners taking part in the event, the atmosphere was incredible. The roads are lined with thousands of people all offering their support and a Red Arrows flypast over the Tyne Bridge added to the occasion.

Every penny raised by Paul and Tina will help care for more than 4,500 patients across the county who are living with a range of life-limiting or terminal illnesses ranging from lung and heart conditions to dementia and cancer. All hospice services are provided free to adult patients and their families. To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Tina-paul-4GNR4stbarnabashospice