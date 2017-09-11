St Barnabas Hospice to hold annual quiz in Grantham church

Teams are invited to test their general knowledge and skills at a fund-raising quiz night in aid of St Barnabas Grantham Hospice.

The event is on Thursday, October 12, 7.30pm–10.30pm, at Grantham’s St Wulfram’s Church.

The church is a new venue for the quiz.

Community fund-raiser for St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice Janie McCormick said: “Now in its 18th year, the quiz has always proved very popular. Although a little earlier in the year than usual, we are looking forward to running this event again and hope the new venue will be a success.

“A quiz often brings out the competitive side in people and it is a great way to socialise with friends and neighbours whilst raising much-needed funds for a local cause.”

Prizes will be awarded on the night to the highest scoring team, a raffle will be available, and supporters are asked to take their own drink.

Janie added: “We are continuing to increase awareness of the services that St Barnabas offers in the Grantham area, as well as raising funds, and hope that the quiz will be well received.”

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Teams of up to six will compete in various rounds of questions including sport, trivia and general knowledge. This year’s event will also include a chilli con carne supper or vegetarian option with homemade cake for dessert.

Tickets are priced at £9.50 each and can be bought in advance from the hospice’s day therapy centre in Barrowby Road or from the charity shop in Welby Street.

For further information contact Janie McCormick on 01476 591010 or email janie.mccormick@stbarnabashospice.co.uk