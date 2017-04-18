St George on the Green: Family fun day features a packed programme of entertainment

St George’s Cross will be waving in the wind on St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, on Sunday as the town marks St George’s Day with the traditional family fun day and scouts parade.

Families are invited along to St George on the Green, a family fun day organised by the Grantham Carnival and Events Group.

Scouts parade to mark St George's Day.

It is an annual event – on between 10am and 4pm – which is supported by South Kesteven District Council.

Events group chairman Roy Wright said: “This Sunday is not just a day of music, dancing, stalls, food, etc, but a day that helps to bring the community together in celebration of our patron saint George.

“It’s part of our heritage and a tradition that needs to survive.”

The family fun day, on the green, will feature: live music by Octovox and Craig Martini; dancing displays by the Maids of Clifton clog dancers, Allington Morris, the Beth Cresswell School of Dance and the Grantham School of Dancing; refreshments served in a marquee; fairground rides; and stalls to browse.

St George on the Green: Maids of Clifton

There will also be a craft fair in the Guildhall Arts Centre ballroom.

Further entertainment will be provided by the popular St George on his dragon.

In the afternoon will be the popular St George’s Day parade organised by the Grantham and District Scouts, which this year will take an adapted route due to reduced resources provided by Lincolnshire Police as marshals.

Scout groups will gather at the car park behind The Tollemache Inn, in St Catherine’s Road.

St George on the Green: Allington Morris Dancers

The parade will form at 2pm, setting off at 2.20pm and travelling along St Peter’s Hill in front of the Guildhall. It will make its way down the High Street to St Wulfram’s Church. A service will take place at the church at 3pm and then the parade will return via Elmer Street North and South, to be dismissed at about 4.30pm.

The salute will be taken by the Mayor of Grantham and civic dignitaries on St Peter’s Hill after the service, on the return to the car park in St Catherine’s Road.

** Entertainment programme:

11.30am: Maids of Clifton Clog Dancers

Noon: Beth Cresswell School of Dance

12.40pm: Maids of Clifton Clog Dancers

1pm: Octovox

1.45pm: Grantham School of Dancing

Break for the scouts parade

2.45pm: Allington Morris

3.05pm: Craig Martini

3.25pm: Allington Morris

3.45pm: Craig Martini