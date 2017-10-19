St Wulfram’s choir sweeps up music awards

Choristers from St Wulfram’s Church received 15 awards when they attended the Royal School of Church Music (RSCM) Area Festival in Lincoln Cathedral last Saturday.

They were presented to St Wulfram’s choristers who have been successful in RSCM exams in the past year.

Seven have passed the Dean’s (Bronze) Award, four have passed the Bishop’s (Silver) Award, and four have passed the Gold Award – the highest chorister singing award in the country.

Thirteen of the 15 choristers were able to make the awards. They are pictured with Dr Tim Williams (left), master of the music at St Wulfram’s, and the Bishop of Grimsby The Rt Rev David Court (back).

Dr Williams said: “We have now had 70 awards since 2011 – and each award represents a huge amount of work for a chorister; they take these demanding exams at a very young age. I am very proud of all our choristers and their achievements.”

On Wednesday, the choristers are singing choral evensong in Worcester Cathedral at 5.30pm.

You can like and follow St Wulfram’s Church Choir on Facebook: www.facebook.com/StWulframsChurchChoir