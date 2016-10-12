St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham to show films on Halloween and host November beer festival

People can enjoy a beer and watch classic films at St Wulfram’s Church soon.

The church will host its first ever beer festival, called Land of Hops and Glory, at the end of November with 50 beers to sample.

But before that the church will be showing two films on Halloween (Monday, October 31) - the animated family film Hotel Transylvania followed by the 1922 silent classic Nosferatu which will be accompanied with organ improvisation by Dr Tim Williams and Edward McCall.

Hotel Transylvania will be shown at 6pm. Tickets cost £2.50 and include popcorn and a soft drink. Nosferatu will be shown at 8.30pm with tickets costing £6 to include wine and popcorn. There will also be a bonus feature of ‘Tales from the Crypt’ to be shown in the crypt. Tickets are available from St Wulfram’s Church or at eventbrite.com - search ‘Children’s movie night’ or ‘Nosferatu’.

The beer festival will take place from November 24 to 26. There will be 50 beers as well as ciders, perries, mead and mulled cider. Admission from noon to 7pm is £3 non-members and from 7pm to 11pm it is £5. CAMRA members get in for £1. There will be live music in the evenings.