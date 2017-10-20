Staff at Grantham funeral directors to be trained up as ‘dementia friends’

A Grantham funeral directors has signed up to a scheme which will see all staff trained on how to help people suffering with dementia.

All employees at Robert Holland Funeral Directors, in St Catherine’s Road, regardless of their role, will receive training by the South West Lincolnshire Dementia Action Alliance to become ‘dementia friends’.

A ‘dementia friend’ is someone with the right knowledge and skills to be able to help someone with the condition.

A sign will be placed in the funeral directors’ window to let anyone with dementia know they can go in at any time and be helped by a member of staff.

Manager Andrew Clark said: “We see a lot of people who do come in to us who suffer from dementia and arranging funerals is already an upsetting time for anyone.

“So we wanted our staff to be able to recognise the signs of dementia. We can then make our approach more tactile.”

Stuart Gibbon is the Grantham area volunteer. To find out how you can get involved, visit www.dementiaaction.org.uk